Berwickshire
Latest news including from The Berwickshire News
People
Mary marks her 100 years with family and friends
By The Newsroom

Offshore wind farm seeks senior manager for Eyemouth
By The Newsroom

Business booming for trusted local tarmac firm
By The Newsroom
Politics
Electric charging point applications set to increase
Paul Kelly
Other Sport
Big day ahead at Kelso for Borders racing's leading ladies
Darin Hutson
Other Sport
Jim Clark Rally about to hit roads again after two years off
Darin Hutson
Homes and Gardens
Classy home in the countryside
Kevin Janiak
Business
Young electrician Cameron proves he's a bright spark by winning award
Kevin Janiak
Business
On the road to 57 new homes in the Borders as safety concerns are addressed
Paul Kelly
People
Pupils enjoy helping out in Bedrule dig
Kevin Janiak
Politics
Young parliamentarians elected for the next two years
Kevin Janiak
