Scotsman receives the perfect gift after finding out he has won £20k whilst out shopping
Gordon Campbell, from Berwickshire, was out shopping when he received a video call from BOTB presenter Christian Williams who surprised him with the news he was a Daily Draws Competition winner.
“This money will help out a lot and will change my life,” the 27-year-old said.
“I’ve never won anything before so I’m absolutely delighted.
“I’m going to buy myself a new car and pay off some bills. I might also put some aside for a bit of a holiday, but we’ll wait and see how much I have left.”
BOTB hands over the keys to a stunning dream car each week as well as a lifestyle prize.
Founded by William Hindmarch in 1999, it has given away £64m-worth of cars so far.
Gordon, who lives in the village of Gordon and works as a team leader for the Co-op, added: “I’ve been playing the competitions for about three years now and never expected to win, but I guess this was my lucky day!”
Christian said: “It was amazing to be able to surprise Gordon, especially as he’s never won anything before.
“Winning obviously means a lot to him and it sounds like he’s already got a good idea on what he’s going to spend it on.”
