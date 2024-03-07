Scotsman receives the perfect gift after finding out he has won £20k whilst out shopping

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Gordon Campbell, from Berwickshire, was out shopping when he received a video call from BOTB presenter Christian Williams who surprised him with the news he was a Daily Draws Competition winner.

“This money will help out a lot and will change my life,” the 27-year-old said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’ve never won anything before so I’m absolutely delighted.

BOTB presenter Christian Williams and winner Gordon Campbell

“I’m going to buy myself a new car and pay off some bills. I might also put some aside for a bit of a holiday, but we’ll wait and see how much I have left.”

BOTB hands over the keys to a stunning dream car each week as well as a lifestyle prize.

Founded by William Hindmarch in 1999, it has given away £64m-worth of cars so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gordon, who lives in the village of Gordon and works as a team leader for the Co-op, added: “I’ve been playing the competitions for about three years now and never expected to win, but I guess this was my lucky day!”

Christian said: “It was amazing to be able to surprise Gordon, especially as he’s never won anything before.

“Winning obviously means a lot to him and it sounds like he’s already got a good idea on what he’s going to spend it on.”