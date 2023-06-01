News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
ITV announce external review following Phillip Schofield’s exit
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Police provide update on deaths of boy (17) and girl (12) at beach
Madeleine McCann: ‘Number of items’ found at reservoir
Pirates of the Caribbean star dies
A Place In The Sun host Jonnie Irwin admitted to hospital

Cottages demolition bid

A bid to flatten three late 19th century Berwickshire farm cottages and build a new home on the site is in the pipeline.
By Paul Kelly
Published 1st Jun 2023, 12:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 12:23 BST
The cottages set for demolition.The cottages set for demolition.
The cottages set for demolition.

A planning application has been submitted to Scottish Borders Council for the development area located to the north of Langtonlees Farm near Duns.

The proposal is to demolish, rebuild and extend a row of three derelict former cottages into a single dwelling.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The development area lies in an area of complex history dating from the late medieval period. The site was formally known as Black Rig and appears on maps of the 17th century.

The house which would replace them.The house which would replace them.
The house which would replace them.
Most Popular

However, the present cottages were built in three phases in the late 19th century.

A report with the application, from Berwick-upon-Tweed based Edwin Thompson, on behalf of the applicant Louis MacVie, says: “The original stone is to be used as the external leaf to give the appearance of the original cottage, but with improved thermal properties to the external wall build-up.

“Langtonlees Farm is situated in the hills surrounding the local town of Duns. Both Mr MacVie and his son actively work on the farm and Langtonlees daily.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It is considered that the management arrangement in place at the farm justifies the need for an additional dwelling to allow the MacVies to carry out their work from the farm site.”

Related topics:BerwickshireScottish Borders CouncilBerwick-upon-Tweed