Cottages demolition bid

The cottages set for demolition.

A planning application has been submitted to Scottish Borders Council for the development area located to the north of Langtonlees Farm near Duns.

The proposal is to demolish, rebuild and extend a row of three derelict former cottages into a single dwelling.

The development area lies in an area of complex history dating from the late medieval period. The site was formally known as Black Rig and appears on maps of the 17th century.

The house which would replace them.

However, the present cottages were built in three phases in the late 19th century.

A report with the application, from Berwick-upon-Tweed based Edwin Thompson, on behalf of the applicant Louis MacVie, says: “The original stone is to be used as the external leaf to give the appearance of the original cottage, but with improved thermal properties to the external wall build-up.

“Langtonlees Farm is situated in the hills surrounding the local town of Duns. Both Mr MacVie and his son actively work on the farm and Langtonlees daily.

