Berwick project seeks manager for historical celebrations

​This year, the townsfolk of Berwick upon Tweed are marking the 400th anniversary of the opening of its Jacobean Bridge.

A series of events from May to October are planned, and the weekend of August 3 and 4, will have many activities on both sides of the river.

The stone bridge was ordered to be built by King James V1 of Scotland after he crossed The Tweed over an old wooden one to become James 1 of England and thus uniting The Crowns of Scotland and England.

He paid for it to be built and, like many government projects, costs spiralled, but it was all documented in the accounts kept in Berwick Record Office.

A Facebook page, ‘Berwick Bridge 400’, has led to the sharing of many old paintings, objects and photographs of the bridge and ideas as to how best to mark this great anniversary.

What Berwick 400 needs is an experienced freelance Events Manager to co-ordinate the Berwick Bridge 400 project for six months from April to September.