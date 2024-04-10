Dazzling array of musicians descend on country house

Paxton House.

A dazzling array of musicians are to descend on a Berwickshire country house this summer.

From Friday, July 19 to Sunday, July 28, Paxton House is to present 22 concerts from international, national and local artists in the famous Paxton House Picture Gallery, hung high with paintings from the National Galleries of Scotland’s collection.

The Music at Paxton festival will treat audiences to festival debuts and Scottish premières, and a medley of musical styles from across time and continents including Western Classical, Middle Eastern, Jewish, Balkan, gypsy, tango, flamenco, folk, jazz and bluegrass.

Highlights will include outstanding modern virtuosi, violinist Viktoria Mullova, making her festival debut with Scottish pianist Alasdair Beaton.

Dance music is at the fore, in Ensemble Hesperi’s baroque entertainment and Kosmos Ensemble’s dazzling mix of world, classical and jazz.

There will also be a special sequence of concerts curated by violinist Tasmin Waley-Cohen and Cordelia Williams.

Angus Smith, the festival’s artistic director, said: “We can hardly wait to start welcoming our wonderful musicians and audiences to Paxton House where we can share together an exciting programme of much-loved chamber music and an eclectic mix of new discoveries in classical, folk and world music.

“With extra daytime concerts, free recitals and lots of family-friendly events, we are hoping to make it easier than ever to enjoy the Paxton experience in the glorious Scottish Borders.”

Music at Paxton is supported by the National Lottery through Creative Scotland, and by EventScotland.

Tickets will be available from Fringe/Red 61 from Monday, April 22, and onsite at the Festival Box Office from 19 – 28 July. Priority booking for patrons and benefactors on Monday, April 8 and for Friends on Monday, April 15.

Paxton House is one of the finest Palladian houses in Britain with pre-eminent collections of Chippendale furniture, Georgian costume and paintings from Scotland’s National Collection.