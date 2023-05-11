Coldstream housing appeal bid is launched

​The architect says the previous refusal was poorly considered.

Scottish Borders Council planning officers refused an application to build two homes at 1 Kelso Road, outside the settlement boundary of Coldstream.

It was thought the plan “would erode the integrity of the development boundary for the settlement of Coldstream and would not relate well to an existing building group”.

Planners also said the proposed homes “would break into an undeveloped field outwith the group’s sense of place, to the detriment of the character and appearance of the building group”.

Thirdly, it was thought the development “would result in the permanent loss of prime quality agricultural land, which is a valuable and finite resource”.

But when members of the council’s Local Review Body meet on Monday, May 15, they will be asked to overturn refusal.

An appeal statement has been prepared by Camerons Strachan Yuill Architects on behalf of the applicant, Andrew Douglas-Home.

It says: “The proposal does not erode the integrity of Coldstream’s boundary.

“The proposal is clearly outwith the settlement boundary and is separated by a significant landscape feature of The Lees. The site in turn relates well to the countryside surroundings of Kelso Road.

“The proposal reflects the setting of the Hirsel Gate Lodge and complements the existing setting.

“In relation to breaking into an undeveloped field, and permanent loss of prime quality agricultural land; this point has been poorly considered. The field has never been used for anything other than horses, and more importantly the field has been developed as part of an application approved in April, 2020.

