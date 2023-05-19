Wheelchairs on the boardwalk at Coldingham Bay
Sea the Change, a local charity that connects communities to coastlines, will be hosting a grand opening of the new wheelchair boardwalk at Coldingham Bay next Thursday (May 25) at 10.30am.
This was all made possible following a grant awarded from the Place Based Investment Fund.
The fund is provided by the Scottish Government and administered on their behalf by Scottish Borders Council, and it has enabled Sea the Change to deliver the recommendations identified in a recent feasibility report conducted in the area to identify barriers to accessibility and has enabled the following adaptations will be made to improve accessibility at Coldingham Beach:
- Camber levelled on the steep path to ensure safe access to toilets;
- Path outside café raised to make wheelchair accessible;
- Boardwalk extended with zigzag path from disabled parking to reduce need to use steep slipway;
- Roll out matting installed to get wheelchairs easily over soft sand; and
- Storage unit upgraded to ensure equipment is easily accessed.
In addition to the infrastructure works carried out, Sea the Change have also recently been awarded National Lottery funding, allowing Sea the Change to expand its team by creating a new position of volunteer and events coordinator, who will recruit, manage and coordinate the Beach Wheelchair Volunteers, and manage the delivery of community events and activities in Berwickshire.