Wheelchairs on the boardwalk at Coldingham Bay

The new wheelchair boardwalk will be opened at Coldingham Bay next Thursday.

This was all made possible following a grant awarded from the Place Based Investment Fund.

The fund is provided by the Scottish Government and administered on their behalf by Scottish Borders Council, and it has enabled Sea the Change to deliver the recommendations identified in a recent feasibility report conducted in the area to identify barriers to accessibility and has enabled the following adaptations will be made to improve accessibility at Coldingham Beach:

Camber levelled on the steep path to ensure safe access to toilets;

Path outside café raised to make wheelchair accessible;

Boardwalk extended with zigzag path from disabled parking to reduce need to use steep slipway;

Roll out matting installed to get wheelchairs easily over soft sand; and

Storage unit upgraded to ensure equipment is easily accessed.