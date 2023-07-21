Cow shed to home bid refused

It was third time unlucky for a bid to convert a former cow shed in a Berwickshire village into a family home.

A submission by landowner Christopher Brass to change of use of the shed at Lennel near Coldstream was refused by Scottish Borders Council, a decision which was later upheld on appeal.

Now a revised application submitted to SBC by Galashiels-based Ferguson Planning has also been refused

The concrete shed with metal sheet cladding, which when in use housed both cows and sheep, is believed to date from the mid-20th century.

It was used until 2018 when a commercial agricultural operation ceased.

Mr Brass bought the site and the parcel of land in which it stands early in 2019 and he has been using it to grow vegetables for his own consumption.

Unlike the original application the revised bid did not not include space for agricultural use.

A spokesperson for Ferguson Planning said: “Retention of agricultural floorspace was cited as the only reason for refusal of both the application for prior approval and the appeal.”

But in his report refusing the application, Cameron Kirk, SBC assistant planning officer, cited potential for contamination on the site.

He says: “Prior approval is required to assess the risks to occupiers of the proposed dwelling house from contamination from the site.

“A survey, undertaken by an appropriate professional or organisation, would be required to assess if any contamination is present on site and to demonstrate that the land is suitable for its intended use and it would not pose any risk to occupiers of the proposed dwelling house.