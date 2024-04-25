School leadership is rated ‘weak’ in new report

Cockburnspath Primary School

Leadership at a Berwickshire village primary school and early learning centre has been rated ‘weak’ by inspectors.

An improvement plan is now being put in place after the publication on Tuesday, April 23, of Education Scotland’s report on Cockburnspath Primary School and Early Learning and Childcare (ELC).

The report says the school has been through a period of instability due, in part, to staff changes.

This has “negatively impacted the school’s ability for continuous improvement”, the report concludes, adding: “Senior leaders should now work collaboratively with staff to create a stronger culture of self-evaluation”.

The school received a ‘weak’ rating for both its leadership of change and also for raising attainment and achievement.

It was rated ‘satisfactory’ for both learning, teaching and assessment and ensuring well-being, equality and inclusion.

During their visit in February this year, inspectors talked to parents/carers and young people and worked closely with the headteacher and staff.

The inspection team did find several key strengths in the school’s and ELC’s work.

The children are polite and friendly in the school and ELC and are eager to learn and experience success.

The effective teamwork by all staff in the school, ELC and with partners was found to promote “positive relationships and support children’s well-being”. This approach is helping to create a “nurturing, inclusive learning environment”.

In the ELC, the leadership of the senior practitioner works very well with a skilled team to create high-quality experiences for all children. Children in the ELC are making very good progress in their learning. They are happy, confident, curious, and engaged in their play.

The following areas for improvement were identified and discussed with the headteacher and a representative from Scottish Borders Council:

Improve approaches to leadership of change within the school, creating a stronger culture of self-evaluation to inform and plan improvements. This will help secure better outcomes for all children.

Improve approaches to planning and assessment within the school. This will help ensure reliable evidence is gathered about children’s progress and used effectively to plan for children’s learning.

Continue to develop approaches to promoting and supporting positive relationships and behaviour across the school.

Improve children’s attainment in literacy and numeracy within the school, targeting gaps in children’s learning to ensure all children make the best possible progress.

As a result of the inspection findings, the school will receive additional support and time to make necessary improvements. Education Scotland will return to carry out a further inspection of the school within 12 months of the publication of the report.

Interim headteacher, Rachel Foy, said: “I am looking forward to working with the school community so that, together, we can build on our strengths and deliver the improvement priorities identified by Education Scotland to further improve the outcomes for our young people.”

Ms Foy takes over from headteacher Melanie Knox, who recently took up a new position in Berwickshire and who after a period of handover to Ms Foy, was given a rousing send off from the school, with good wishes coming from colleagues across the region.