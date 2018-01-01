The Southern Reporter
Job centres in Borders closed due to weather
Business
Beast latest: A697 between Carfraemill and Greenlaw and A68 south of Jedburgh are closed
News
Traditions kept up on Denholm green
News
No High Street blues as retailers return to Hawick
Business
Hawick dad, 37, fined £100 for threatening 16-year-old boy with violence
News
Schools closed tomorrow, and possibly Thursday, as ‘beast from the east’ gets set to bare its fangs
News
Catholic churches saved from closure
News
Valley school says a rural education is the best option for pupils
News
In pictures: Victories for both sides at Ancrum hand ba’
News
Doddie Weir nails colours to mast for new tartan
News
2018 Games squad reflects rich diversity of Borders brilliance
More Sport
Poor start plagues Souters again before recovery
Rugby
I need players who want to play for Selkirk
Football
Vote for your top Borders sports team
More Sport
SCOTS SQUAD AT NETHERDALE
News
Spark a vital part of Sevens support network
Rugby
Samantha shares Commonwealth hopes
More Sport
Traditions kept up on Denholm green
News
Doonies on top at Jethart Ba’
News
Rough and tumble on offer at Jedburgh’s hand ba’ game
News
In pictures: Victories for both sides at Ancrum hand ba’
News
Scots squander £122m online travel savings yearly
Lifestyle
Staying power: Nearly a fifth of Scottish households have never switched energy provider
Lifestyle
Caroline Penman wins Selkirkshire by-election
Politics
Scottish Borders weather: Area set for heavy snow
News
Jedburgh pool targeted in weekend vandalism spree
Crime
Jail for Gala woman after incident at Borders General Hospital
Crime
Disgusted dad on a mission to clean up streets of Kelso
News
Hawick burglar jailed for breaking into neighbour’s home
News