The Southern Reporter

Job centres in Borders closed due to weather

The A697 road closed due to snow at Carfraemill today.

Beast latest: A697 between Carfraemill and Greenlaw and A68 south of Jedburgh are closed

Scrambling for the 2nd Ba' at Denholm

Traditions kept up on Denholm green

No High Street blues as retailers return to Hawick

Hawick dad, 37, fined £100 for threatening 16-year-old boy with violence

Schools closed tomorrow, and possibly Thursday, as ‘beast from the east’ gets set to bare its fangs

Catholic churches saved from closure

Kirkhope school claims it offers children a unique opportunity to learn in a rural environment.

Valley school says a rural education is the best option for pupils

Ancrum hand ba'

In pictures: Victories for both sides at Ancrum hand ba’

Borders rugby legend Doddie Weir at Murrayfield clad in a new tartan he designed with the ScotlandShop to raise funds for his motor neurone disease research charity.

Doddie Weir nails colours to mast for new tartan

Isla Short (picture by Alwyn Johnston)

2018 Games squad reflects rich diversity of Borders brilliance

Number eight Ewen MacDougall, in his first full game back after injury, on the charge for Selkirk (picture by Grant Kinghorn).

Poor start plagues Souters again before recovery

John Coughlin (picture by Alan Murray)

I need players who want to play for Selkirk

Vote for your top Borders sports team

SCOTS SQUAD AT NETHERDALE

Spark a vital part of Sevens support network

Billy Gillies watches on as the boys' ba' games take place, with a couple of the lads getting a little help from their friends.

Doonies on top at Jethart Ba’

Action from today's ba' game at Jedburgh.

Rough and tumble on offer at Jedburgh’s hand ba’ game

Scots squander £122m online travel savings yearly

Lifestyle

Staying power: Nearly a fifth of Scottish households have never switched energy provider

Lifestyle

Independent candidate Caroline Penman has been elected as a councillor for Scottish Borders Council's Selkirkshire ward following a by-election yesterday.

Caroline Penman wins Selkirkshire by-election

Travel could be dirsupted. Picture: Michael Gillen

Scottish Borders weather: Area set for heavy snow

News
Manager Billy Robson clears glass from Jedburgh's Laidlaw Memorial Pool.

Jedburgh pool targeted in weekend vandalism spree

Jail for Gala woman after incident at Borders General Hospital

Gavin Starkey picking up dog dirt in Kelso.

Disgusted dad on a mission to clean up streets of Kelso

Silverbuthall Road, Hawick.

Hawick burglar jailed for breaking into neighbour’s home

