Berwickshire golfer David Drysdale finishes as leading Scot at Fife tour event
The Cockburnspath 48-year-old, ranked 897th in the world, signed off with 69 after prior rounds of 74, 67 and 72 for a six-under-par total of 282, earning a share of 45th place and 12.75 competition points.
That was one point better than joint-50th-placed David Rudd, of Longniddry in East Lothian, and two in front of Hong Kong-born Ollie Roberts in joint-56th place.
The Fairmont St Andrews event was won by Spaniard Eugenio Chacarra with a 19-under-par score of 269 following a ten-hole play-off on Sunday against Australian Matt Jones.
That shootout in Fife was the longest in the tour’s history and just one short of the record 1949 PGA Tour Motor City Open play-off between Cary Middlecoff and Lloyd Mangrum over 11 holes.