Berwickshire golfer David Drysdale finishes as leading Scot at Fife tour event

Berwickshire golfer David Drysdale competing in France's Le Vaudreuil Golf Challenge in June 2023 (Photo by Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images)

The Cockburnspath 48-year-old, ranked 897th in the world, signed off with 69 after prior rounds of 74, 67 and 72 for a six-under-par total of 282, earning a share of 45th place and 12.75 competition points.

That was one point better than joint-50th-placed David Rudd, of Longniddry in East Lothian, and two in front of Hong Kong-born Ollie Roberts in joint-56th place.

The Fairmont St Andrews event was won by Spaniard Eugenio Chacarra with a 19-under-par score of 269 following a ten-hole play-off on Sunday against Australian Matt Jones.

