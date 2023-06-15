Berwickshire care service is hailed by inspectors

x

Jedburgh Services, based at Station Court in Duns, supports adults and older people with learning disabilities, mental health issues and physical disabilities.

The service, which currently has eight people on its books, is provided by Community Integrated Care (CIC).

Representatives of the Care Inspectorate carried out an inspection by meeting supported people, management and staff on May 23 in Jedburgh and Galashiels, then going on to visit the registered office in Duns to look at the organisation’s support planning electronic systems.

The completed report rates the service ‘very good’ for both supporting people’s well-being and for its leadership.

It was found that people supported “experienced dignity, respect and compassion” and were also given the opportunity to “get the most out of life socially and recreationally”.

The report says: “There were very good contingency plans in place to cover various emergency situations which might impact on the service and hence on supported people.

“Support was given to keep people safe in their homes. This included checking for fire hazards, testing smoke detectors and how to escape a fire in their home.