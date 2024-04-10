Historic castle will again form the backdrop for a much-loved motoring event

BVAC Classic at Thirlestane. Photo: Phil Wilkinson

Last year’s BVAC Classic Festival of Motoring at Thirlestane Castle in Lauder attracted more than 10,000 visitors.

Now organisers are hopeful that this year’s gathering – on Sunday, June 2 – will be even more successful after it received valuable funding support from EventScotland, part of VisitScotland’s Events Directorate.

For more than half a century, classic car owners and visitors alike have been making the journey to the Borders to enjoy one of the best classic car events in the country.

As well as recognising the major contribution that this annual event makes to the cultural landscape of the region, the support from EventScotland will be used to grow awareness of the event and to attract new audiences.

The BVAC Classic Festival of Motoring is proud to be ranked as one of the premier events in the area, attracting more than 10,000 people over the weekend in June last year, thereby making a substantial contribution to the local economy.

It is hoped that this support from EventScotland will enable the club to attract even greater numbers of visitors and from further afield.

BVAC Chairman Keith Watson said: “We are delighted to have received this support from EventScotland and as a result we hope that this year’s event will be bigger and better than ever.

“The BVAC Classic Festival of Motoring is a firm favourite on the events calendar, set within the picturesque grounds of historic Thirlestane Castle.

“Our event provides the perfect opportunity for a great family day out in stunning scenery of the Scottish Borders and brings a valuable boost to the local visitor economy.”

Paul Bush OBE, VisitScotland director of events, said: “EventScotland is delighted to be supporting the BVAC Classic Festival of Motoring through our National Funding Programme.