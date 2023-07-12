Second half goals from Lewis Vaughan (penalty) and Jamie Gullan, brought on as a half-time substitute, secured victory for Rovers in their final warm-up fixture of the summer at Bayview Stadium.

Borderer Hamilton made his bow for the club having previously been sidelined since signing up at the end of May by international clearance issues and a minor knock but he’s still waiting to get his name on the teamsheet for the first time as he had to play as a trialist pending confirmation of his Scottish Football Association registration.