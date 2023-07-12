News you can trust since 1855
Football: Berwickshire ace Jack Hamilton makes Raith Rovers debut but is listed as trialist pending SFA registration confirmation

Berwickshire footballer Jack Hamilton made his Raith Rovers debut as Ian Murray’s men won 2-0 at East Fife in a pre-season friendly on Saturday.
By Craig Goldthorp
Published 12th Jul 2023, 08:46 BST- 1 min read
Jack Hamilton making Raith debut at East Fife (Pic Fife Photo Agency)Jack Hamilton making Raith debut at East Fife (Pic Fife Photo Agency)
Jack Hamilton making Raith debut at East Fife (Pic Fife Photo Agency)

The Coldingham 23-year-old, on loan in England last season, penned a three-year deal with Scottish Championship side Raith after leaving Livingston this summer.

Second half goals from Lewis Vaughan (penalty) and Jamie Gullan, brought on as a half-time substitute, secured victory for Rovers in their final warm-up fixture of the summer at Bayview Stadium.

Borderer Hamilton made his bow for the club having previously been sidelined since signing up at the end of May by international clearance issues and a minor knock but he’s still waiting to get his name on the teamsheet for the first time as he had to play as a trialist pending confirmation of his Scottish Football Association registration.

Raith open their Viaplay Cup group campaign at home to Dunfermline Athletic this Saturday.

