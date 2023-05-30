Wave to the wee grey Fergie as he trundles through the Borders

Pete Burdass and his wee grey Fergie tractor will be rolling through the Borders.

Pete Burdass from Alyth is driving the 1949 “Little Grey Fergie” from John O’Groats to Lands End, and kicks off the Borders stage of the journey from Campbell’s Yard in Oxton, between 9-10am, after staying free of charge at Elisabeth Kelly’s self-catering establishment Airhouses.

Pete took on the challenge in memory of his mother, who died aged 60 of Motor Neuron Disease.

He said: “ Since then I vowed I would do something memorable for the charity but wasn't too sure what.

"I wanted to do something that would leave an impression with everyone we know, and help such a great cause.

“So two years ago, I had the idea I would try to do something that has never been done before … I would drive my fully restored 1949 Ferguson TED20 from John O'Groats to Lands End.

"I will of course have backup support from friends and family along the way, and I have full backing from the Motor Neuron Disease Association.

“The journey itself has been done before by various people using different modes of transport, and of course on foot, but after lots of research and speaking with different organisations there is no record of anyone doing this mammoth task using a Ferguson TED20.”

The journey will start in John O’Groats at midday on Sunday, June 4, and Pete hopes to achieve his goal of reaching Land’s End, which is over a thousand miles away, in approximately 12 days.

Pete said: “We will, of course, be stopping off at various locations each day, and we hope to see lots of supporters along the way.

“We are looking forward to seeing everyone along the way, be it a wave or even join in with your own vintage tractor for a short distance to show your support for such a worthy cause.”

