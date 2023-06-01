In photos, part three: More than 4,000 turn out for Kelso Racecourse’s ladies’ day season finale
This year’s ladies’ day was only the second held at the Berrymoss racecourse since the lifting of coronavirus restrictions.
Racecourse managing director Jonathan Garratt was chuffed to bits to see so many spectators there, saying: “Our ladies’ day crowd was the largest of the season, with in excess of 4,000 race-goers and more than 1,000 of those staying on for the after-party.
“It was a great finale to an excellent season in which we’ve witnessed some really exciting races and many top-class horses.”
