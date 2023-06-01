News you can trust since 1855
Six race-goers at Kelso's ladies' day season finale on Sunday

In photos, part three: More than 4,000 turn out for Kelso Racecourse’s ladies’ day season finale

Kelso Racecourse concluded its current season with its traditional ladies’ day on Sunday, one of the biggest events on the Borders’ sporting calendar alongside the likes of rugby’s Melrose Sevens, the Tweedlove Bike Festival and Berwickshire’s Jim Clark Rally.
By Darin Hutson
Published 1st Jun 2023, 17:18 BST

This year’s ladies’ day was only the second held at the Berrymoss racecourse since the lifting of coronavirus restrictions.

Racecourse managing director Jonathan Garratt was chuffed to bits to see so many spectators there, saying: “Our ladies’ day crowd was the largest of the season, with in excess of 4,000 race-goers and more than 1,000 of those staying on for the after-party.

“It was a great finale to an excellent season in which we’ve witnessed some really exciting races and many top-class horses.”

Related topics:BordersBerwickshire