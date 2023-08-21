4-2 win puts Langlee Amateurs on top of Border Amateur Football Association’s A division

Hawick Waverley on the ball against Newtown at home at Wilton Lodge Park on Saturday (Pic: Steve Cox)

​Langlee, last season’s A division runners-up, won away to Tweeddale Rovers and Greenlaw got the better of Earlston Rhymers on home turf.

Langlee’s scorers at Peebles’ Kerfield Park were Jack Hay at the double and Des Sutherland, with an own goal adding to their tally and Lewis Swan and Lewis Grandison on target for their hosts.

Greenlaw’s goals were scored by William and Ross Smillie, Sean Spoor and Michael Macpherson, with Phil Addison and Siris Davidson replying for Rhymers.

Hawick United beating Lauder 4-0 in the Border Amateur Football Association's B division on Saturday (Pic: Steve Cox)

Beating Chirnside United 2-0 at home, thanks to goals from Conor Devaney and Sean Phillips, left defending champions Duns Amateurs in third place, level on six points with fourth-placed Biggar United and fifth-placed Newtown.

Biggar won 5-2 at Tweedmouth Amateurs and Newtown lost 2-0 at Hawick Waverley, Elliot Stanger and Jordan Steele scoring for their hosts at Wilton Lodge Park.

The division’s other fixture at the weekend was a 6-2 defeat for Hawick Legion at Langholm Legion, with Cole Hamilton at the double, Craig Cuthbert, Brian Mattinson, captain Lee Irving and Andrew Whittall on target for the hosts and Liam Lavery and Adamo Antonacci for their visitors.

Saturday’s A division matches followed five last Wednesday after our print version went to press – 2-2 draws for Langlee hosting Earlston and Greenlaw at home to Chirnside, a 3-3 draw for Waverley hosting Langholm, a 5-1 win for Duns at Tweedmouth and a 4-2 victory for Newtown at Hawick Legion.

Aaron Swailes getting a ball away for Hawick United versus Lauder on Saturday (Pic: Steve Cox)

St Boswells and Eyemouth United Amateurs both kept up their 100% starts to the season in the association’s B division by making it three wins out of three, the former taking top spot on goal difference.

St Boswells beat Kelso Thistle 2-1 on home turf and Eyemouth edged out Ancrum 3-2, also at home.

Kieran Crawford and Mikey Moir scored for St Boswells and Ewan Hutchison for Thistle.

James Paxton got two of Eyemouth’s goals, with Stefan Kennedy putting away their other and Scott Buchanan and Brodie Irvine on the scoresheet for Ancrum.

Lauder in possession against Hawick United at the latter's Wilton Lodge Park home ground on Saturday (Pic: Steve Cox)

Saturday’s other B division results were a 3-0 home win for Gala Hotspur against Selkirk Victoria, a 6-2 defeat for Leithen Rovers at Berwick’s Highfields United, a 3-1 loss for Jed Legion hosting Coldstream Amateurs and a 4-0 win for Hawick United at home to Lauder.

Six B division fixtures follow on Tuesday – Coldstream, Eyemouth, Gala Hotspur, Hawick United, Lauder and Selkirk hosting, respectively, Kelso, Highfields, Leithen Rovers, Jed, St Boswells and Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs.