News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Longer lorries to be allowed on Britain’s roads under new laws
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis
How Netflix subscriptions could help people on the property ladder
Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused writer
Allergy sufferers hit with warning as epi pens recalled by government

Duns Play Fest was best ever

Organisers of DunsPlayFest, Berwickshire’s festival of new drama and performing arts, say it has enjoyed its most successful year ever, with audiences at record levels.

By Kevin Janiak
Published 10th May 2023, 10:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 10:24 BST
Festival director John McEwen.Festival director John McEwen.
Festival director John McEwen.

“The festival seems to be filling a big demand for local entertainment, while showcasing some of the Borders’ best writing and performing talent,” said DunsPlayFest director, John McEwen.

“There was standing room only for our folk and jazz performers, Stig and Suzi Swing, while more than 200 adults and children enjoyed our free, outdoor Family Day at Duns Castle (courtesy of Marchmont Makers Foundation), with stilt walkers, woodland characters, acrobats, magicians and fortune tellers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We also had packed audiences for our history plays such as HotTrod Theatre Company’s Wandering Willie’s Tale, which is an outstanding touring production.”

Other gigs at the festival included Tideline Runners’ The Smallest Story and the comedy Still Nothing Ever Happens in Duns, play readings, drama workshops, free recitals of jazz, folk, reggae and classic-romantic music, a sensory sound workshop for groups with differing needs, a one-hour ‘Sound Bath’ and a Sing for Wellbeing workshop.

Most Popular

The festival, which has doubled in size over the past 12 months to total more than 60 different shows, finished with a free screening of the King’s Coronation on Saturday, May 6, and a complimentary glass of bubbly, followed by the popular big-band closing concert and ceilidh.

Related topics:BerwickshireOrganisersBorders