Open studio for local artists

There’s a treat for Berwickshire art lovers this weekend at Millbank Stables.

By Kevin Janiak
Published 15th May 2023, 16:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th May 2023, 16:01 BST
Julie Jones' paintings look at how trees communicate.Julie Jones' paintings look at how trees communicate.
Julie Jones' paintings look at how trees communicate.

The three-day open studio, half way between Ayton and Eyemouth on the B6355, features four artists who all live in the Ayton and Eyemouth area.

Julie Jones specialises in paintings and drawings of trees and reflecting their ability to communicate with each other, in mixed media, oils and acrylics.

Jill Shields does portraits and local seascapes, harbours and buildings, mainly in acrylic and watercolour.

Landscape by Linda Foster.Landscape by Linda Foster.
Landscape by Linda Foster.
Linda Foster is a recognised watercolourist who exhibits regularly and specialises in the coast, landscapes and seascapes of Scotland.

And Derek Jones, who has exhibited throughout UK and Europe, is known for his figure paintings, portraits and is now exploring the world of abstraction.

The quartet will be displaying some of their recent works at the venue from Friday to Sunday, May 19-21, from 10am-4pm.

Swan by Jill Shields.Swan by Jill Shields.
Swan by Jill Shields.
An abstract by Derek Jones.An abstract by Derek Jones.
An abstract by Derek Jones.
