Open studio for local artists

Julie Jones' paintings look at how trees communicate.

The three-day open studio, half way between Ayton and Eyemouth on the B6355, features four artists who all live in the Ayton and Eyemouth area.

Julie Jones specialises in paintings and drawings of trees and reflecting their ability to communicate with each other, in mixed media, oils and acrylics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jill Shields does portraits and local seascapes, harbours and buildings, mainly in acrylic and watercolour.

Landscape by Linda Foster.

Linda Foster is a recognised watercolourist who exhibits regularly and specialises in the coast, landscapes and seascapes of Scotland.

And Derek Jones, who has exhibited throughout UK and Europe, is known for his figure paintings, portraits and is now exploring the world of abstraction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The quartet will be displaying some of their recent works at the venue from Friday to Sunday, May 19-21, from 10am-4pm.

Swan by Jill Shields.