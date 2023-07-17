​Time’s running out to design flag

From left: Georgie Fay, Claire Beattie and Philip Tibbetts, Scotland's flag expert.

A video has been produced on the website at https://www.flagforberwickshire.org/ featuring Scotland’s flag expert Philip Tibbetts (pictured), artists from Marchmont Makers Foundation and members of Berwickshire Civic Society.

It also contains images from around Berwickshire that will no doubt offer some inspiration for designs.

Entries can be submitted online at the website or handed in to the BAVS shops in Duns, Coldstream or Eyemouth.

The Berwickshire Civic Society competition gives individuals and groups the chance to submit a design for a new, official flag for Berwickshire.

As well as a £250 prize for the winning design, the winner will have the thrill of seeing their creation flying across the county. It will be recognised by the Court of Lord Lyon – the body responsible for recording and protecting all heraldry, flags and national symbols in Scotland.

An assessment panel including representatives from across the community, including the Lord Lieutenancy of Berwickshire, as well as the Flag Institute and the Lyon Court, will choose a final set of designs to be put to a public vote. The designs will all be drawn to the same standard. The public vote will be held through a combination of physical, postal and online voting in September.