Borders footballer Jack Hamilton back in Scotland after signing for Raith Rovers

Coldingham's Jack Hamilton is back in Scotland after signing up with Raith Rovers (Pic: Tony Fimister)

The Coldingham 22-year-old has left parent club Livingston and signed a three-year deal with Scottish Championship side Raith Rovers.

Striker Hamilton had been at the West Lothian Scottish Premiership outfit since 2017 but had spent most of that time on loan elsewhere – at Penicuik Athletic first, Berwick Rangers in 2018, Alloa Athletic in 2019, Queen of the South from 2019 to 2020, East Fife from 2020 to 2021, Arbroath from 2021 to 2022 and Hartlepool United since July last year as they lost their fight to avoid relegation from English Football League Two to the fifth-tier National League.

The former Eyemouth High School pupil’s move to Kirkcaldy’s Stark’s Park is said to have involved a nominal transfer fee and a sell-on clause should he leave prior to the expiry of his contract with the Fifers in 2026.

Jack Hamilton playing for Hartlepool United versus Northampton Town in August 2022 (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Hamilton says he’s delighted to be joining Rovers as they push for promotion to join Livingston in Scotland’s top flight, telling Raith TV: “I’m absolutely buzzing to be here.

“I was delighted to get this done and I’m looking forward to it. Hopefully I can settle in and do my best for the club.

“I’ve been on loan quite a few times now so I’m buzzing to be here permanently and get away from the loan market.

"It’s great to get a three-year deal. Obviously the club rate me really highly, so I’m just hoping to repay them, the fans and everyone associated to the best of my ability.

“Hopefully I can score as many goals as I can, link up, run into channels and help the team as much as possible.

“I’ll always give 100%.

“I’ve played against Raith a few times now and obviously they have great players in the team already.

“I was with Liam Dick at Alloa and Aidan Connolly stands out, having played against him last season.”

Looking back over his time south of the border, the 6ft 2in forward said: “There’s a lot of physicality, to be honest. There’s a lot of big boys down in League Two.

“Most of the centre-halves are over 6ft 5in, so it’s been a tough shift, but it was a good loan experience, albeit the season didn’t go to plan.

“I feel like I’ve definitely developed more and got better, so I’ll take that into next season.

“I don’t really want to say there’s a certain level where you can finish your development. If you just keep on pushing and working hard every day, then you never know where it can take you.”

Rovers manager Ian Murray says he’s glad to have secured Hamilton’s signature at last, having tried and failed previously.

“We missed out on Jack last season but we have kept tabs on him,” he said.

“He is a good young player who we can develop and he is an out-and-out striker.

“I look forward to working with him.”

Explaining Livingston’s decision to let the Borderer they signed as a 17-year-old go, manager David Martindale said: “I think this is a great move for Jack.

“I honestly believe Jack has to go out and find a new home where he can concentrate on his football and get back to doing what Jack does best – scoring goals.

“Jack was coming to the end of his contract next season and coming out of compensation. I felt it was important that the football club was compensated in some way for the opportunity it gave Jack all those years ago.

“He is heading to a league where he has a proven track record and if Jack can go out and score the goals in the championship that we all know he can, it will be a great move for all parties.”