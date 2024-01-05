House of God to holiday home bid in Burnmouth set to receive council’s blessing

A former house of God in a Berwickshire village is earmarked for conversion into a four-bedroom holiday home.

Burnmouth Village Church

The former Burnmouth Parish Church is located between Upper and Lower Burnmouth in East Berwickshire, midway down the steep ‘The Brae’ public road which connects the two.

The building is now de-consecrated and vacant and members of Scottish Borders Council’s Planning and Building Standards Committee will be recommended to give their blessing for its conversion when they meet on Monday, January 8.

However, the application has been opposed by Burnmouth Community Council over increased traffic, inadequate infrastructure and over-development concerns.

A community council spokesperson said: “It is well documented that the previous use of the building was that of a church. The congregation being small and with the services of a minister shared with a number of other parishes, the church was used once a month at most and ordinarily would only muster a small congregation.

“The scheme proposed for the building is a significant change of use and one which would, if executed, lead to a substantial intensification of use with excessive pedestrian and vehicular traffic to the site.

“The plans indicate that consent has been sought for the creation of a four-bedroom, three-bathroom holiday home within the same building footprint.

“Whilst it is encouraging to see a new ongoing use for the property, the CC feel that the proposed development – in effect a home for eight adults, to be an over-development of the site.”

A council report recommending approval of the application, to be considered by committee members, says: “The existing building holds local social and historic interest but has not been listed for any special architectural or historic interest.