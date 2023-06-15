‘Barn again’ bid in Cockburnspath

The plan for the new eco-friendly home at Cove Farmhouse.​

A ‘barn again’ housing bid for farmland in a Berwickshire village has been put on Scottish Borders Council’s planning agenda.

The owners of Cove Farmhouse in Cockburnspath want to flatten a former barn and build a new home in its place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The building was previously a cattle shed and formed part of a farm steading.

That use was ended in the early 1960s and the building has since be used as a domestic storage for an adjacent farmhouse.

The farmland has been sold with the applicants, Mr and Mrs Peter Hood, retaining use of the farmhouse and the barn only.

The applicants had considered converting the storage barn into a single dwelling for their elderly parents, but due to the poor construction of the building that was not deemed viable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad