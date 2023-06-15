News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months

‘Barn again’ bid in Cockburnspath

A ‘barn again’ housing bid for farmland in a Berwickshire village has been put on Scottish Borders Council’s planning agenda.
By Paul Kelly
Published 15th Jun 2023, 11:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 11:42 BST
The plan for the new eco-friendly home at Cove Farmhouse.​The plan for the new eco-friendly home at Cove Farmhouse.​
The plan for the new eco-friendly home at Cove Farmhouse.​

A ‘barn again’ housing bid for farmland in a Berwickshire village has been put on Scottish Borders Council’s planning agenda.

The owners of Cove Farmhouse in Cockburnspath want to flatten a former barn and build a new home in its place.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The building was previously a cattle shed and formed part of a farm steading.

That use was ended in the early 1960s and the building has since be used as a domestic storage for an adjacent farmhouse.

Most Popular

The farmland has been sold with the applicants, Mr and Mrs Peter Hood, retaining use of the farmhouse and the barn only.

The applicants had considered converting the storage barn into a single dwelling for their elderly parents, but due to the poor construction of the building that was not deemed viable.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The plan now is to demolish the barn and build an energy-efficient home on the site.

Related topics:BerwickshireScottish Borders Council