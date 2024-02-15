Urgent review of traffic speeds on Berwickshire road where an 11-year-old girl died

Elizabeth Bell, from East Gordon, died on Wednesday, February 7, after she was involved in a collision with a Scottish Borders Council bin lorry on the A6105 last month.

It was just after 8am on Wednesday, January 31, when Elizabeth was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children in Edinburgh, where she died.

When members of Scottish Borders Council meet on Wednesday, February 21, they will be asked to support a motion calling for a review of speed limits and potential extra traffic safety measures at the A6105.

The proposed action is set to be taken in response to concerns raised by people in East Gordon.

In his motion, Councillor Mark Rowley, SBC’s executive member for Service Delivery and Transformation, says: “Scottish Borders Council records our profound sorrow and extends our condolences to the parents, family, friends and neighbours of 11 year old Elizabeth Bell who tragically died following a road traffic accident involving a council refuse collection vehicle at East Gordon on the A6105 on 31 January 2024.

“This council calls for an urgent review to be undertaken, in consultation with colleagues in Police Scotland, to respond to the concerns expressed by residents of East Gordon about the speed limit on the A6105 and the opportunities for any additional road safety measures at East Gordon.

“Officers should swiftly bring back to council a report identifying what additional measures can be taken to improve the safety of our residents, especially pedestrians and school pupils accessing school transport, both at East Gordon and in and around our other rural communities situated on roads in the Scottish Borders where the national speed limit applies such as the A6105.”

SBC is said to be “cooperating fully” with the police in its investigation into the death.

In a statement, David Robertson, the council’s chief executive, said: said: “The council is cooperating fully with ongoing investigations into the circumstances of this tragic incident.

“We are providing support to staff involved and support is also in place for pupils and staff at relevant schools.