Booming farm shop’s lifespan extension bid

A booming farm shop in a Berwickshire village is bidding to extend its lifespan.

A planning application has been submitted to Scottish Borders Council to enable Fraser’s Farm Shop at Hutton Hall Barns at Hutton to keep operating for an additional 15 years.

A report with the application says: “The building is still in very good condition as it was designed and built to last in 2020 and was never seen as a temporary structure.

“The original retrospective planning application was granted on November 6, 2020, for the proposed erection of a farm shop building and associated works, including car parking and turning area, to replace an existing egg sales shed.

“This was a farm diversification scheme to promote and sell local produce. Frasers Farm Shop was a replacement for the ‘end of the road egg hut’.

“Nationally all farms selling produce at the end of the road have seen a massive increase in custom due to Covid-19.

“That crisis and television shows such as Clarkson’s Farm have changed the buying habits of the general public and they have become more aware of where their food comes from and that they need to support local businesses.

“The ‘farm shop’ continues to help fulfil this demand now and into the future. The ‘shop’ is automated but requires staff to ensure the vending machines are continually refilled as the produce is purchased.