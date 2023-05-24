News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
The Beatles' former bassist Chas Newby dies aged 81
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK

Berwickshire councillor urges Eyemouth residents to have their say on the future vision of the town.

A Berwickshire councillor is encouraging locals to attend the next Vision for Eyemouth (V4E) event at the local community centre on 31 May from 6.30pm to 8.30pm.
By Hilary Scott
Published 24th May 2023, 15:26 BST- 1 min read
Councillor James AndersonCouncillor James Anderson
Councillor James Anderson

Cllr James Anderson, said: “ For a number of years our community has had decisions made for them. This meeting will give locals the opportunity to put what matters to them first. If you have a vested interest in the future of the town, now is the time to speak up.

“If you have children, we need you as a parent to represent what you want for the future for youngsters. Maybe you are older and want services like the doctors and dentists highlighted? Maybe you work 50 hours a week and don’t have time for committees, but would like to have a say? We’re shaping the future of the town and can’t do that without the people who make the town what it is.”

Related topics:EyemouthBerwickshire