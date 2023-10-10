New era for village shop at the heart of the community

New era. Sajeef Perinpamoorthy and his wife Gayathri Raveendran have taken over from Gillian and Malcolm Renton.

Long treasured as the centre of village life, Chirnside Convenience Store and Post Office passed into new ownership on Saturday, October 7.

Sajeef Perinpamoorthy and his wife Gayathri Raveendran have taken over the reins of the business from Gillian and Malcolm Renton.

Serving the residents of Chirnside and beyond for decades, under the Rentons the shop has been a centre for information, care and kindness.

The couple gave a personal service to the housebound when necessary, and their work in staying open for essential items throughout Covid was highly valued.