New era for village shop at the heart of the community

A Berwickshire village shop that proved a lifeline during the Covid-19 pandemic launched a new era at the weekend.
By Paul Kelly
Published 10th Oct 2023, 10:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 10:20 BST
New era. Sajeef Perinpamoorthy and his wife Gayathri Raveendran have taken over from Gillian and Malcolm Renton.New era. Sajeef Perinpamoorthy and his wife Gayathri Raveendran have taken over from Gillian and Malcolm Renton.
New era. Sajeef Perinpamoorthy and his wife Gayathri Raveendran have taken over from Gillian and Malcolm Renton.

Long treasured as the centre of village life, Chirnside Convenience Store and Post Office passed into new ownership on Saturday, October 7.

Sajeef Perinpamoorthy and his wife Gayathri Raveendran have taken over the reins of the business from Gillian and Malcolm Renton.

Serving the residents of Chirnside and beyond for decades, under the Rentons the shop has been a centre for information, care and kindness.

The couple gave a personal service to the housebound when necessary, and their work in staying open for essential items throughout Covid was highly valued.

The Rentons are a hard act to follow but the handover has been seamless and Sajeef and his wife Gayathri have been warmly welcomed by members of the community in Chirnside.

