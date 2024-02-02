New ‘happy nappy’ regime at a Berwickshire nursery after an upgrade

​A requirement was set for nappy changing facilities that “protected children from the risk of infection”

There’s a new ‘happy nappy’ regime at a Berwickshire village nursery school after inspectors called for an upgrade.

A representative of the Care Inspectorate made an unannounced visit to Channelkirk Primary School Nursery, located within the grounds of Channelkirk Primary School in the village of Oxton, near Lauder, in March last year.

It was found that the nappy changing facility was situated within the staff toilet, which the Inspectorate judged as “not consistent with good practice”.

A representative of the Care Inspectorate also identified a need for more staff to be employed.

It was found that whilst staff were “clearly warm, kind and compassionate towards children”, the limited number of staff “impacted on their ability to have meaningful, sustained interactions with children”.

A follow-up inspection, carried out on December 8, found that the required improvements had been successfully carried out.

The report says: “The service had developed a risk assessment for children using the nappy changing facilities within the disabled toilet.

“We asked the service to review their risk assessment to clearly outline the procedures staff follow … and that no staff use the toilet which accommodated the nappy change facility when children are in the service in nappies.

“The service has employed another permanent member of staff and this has had a positive impact on the care and well-being needs for the children.

“The service also maintained lunch cover, with a member of staff available to support the team for two hours per day. This had supported positive mealtimes for children.”

The new report rated the service “good” for the standard of its care, play and learning, its setting, leadership and staff team.