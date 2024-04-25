Siblings Reuben and Rianna are announced as Cornet Elect and Lass in Peebles Beltane Festival

Left to Right: Ailidh Copeland and Robert Girdwood (2023) Cornet Elect Reuben Sterricks, Cornets Lass Elect Rianna Sterricks, Becca Lumsden and Iain Mitchell (2022).

Reuben Sterricks (20) and his sister Rianna (22) were introduced to a packed out Burgh Hall last Friday evening.

The Cornet Elect said he watched as his siblings were in the Beltane Court and hoped that one day he would have his chance to shine in the festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And that moment has finally arrived as he will carry the Burgh Standard, representing Peebles across the Borders and beyond.

Reuben says he keeps having ‘to pinch himself’ as he can’t quite believe he has been chosen for the role.

He said: “It is true that Beltane blood runs through my family. From a young age I participated in the Fancy Dress, stood on the Parish Church steps in various costumes and enjoyed watching my Grandpa Jock, Uncle Jim and cousin Jamie on the Penny Farthing.”

“Over the past year I have enjoyed learning to ride, even wearing jodhpurs and having my first fall - I blame the horse!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Mr Chairman, thank you for the honour that your committee and people of Peebles have given to me. I will uphold the duties and traditions expected of a Cornet of this Royal and Ancient Burgh.”

After being crowned as the Beltane Queen in 2013, Rianna is delighted to accept another principal role in the festival as Reuben’s Lass.

She said: “Peebles Beltane Festival has been a huge part of our lives growing up from participating in the fancy dress parade, taking part in the procession on the Saturday morning in many different costumes, and myself, Beltane Queen in 2013.

“Having ridden the marches on Beltane Wednesday for a number of years it has always been an ambition of mine to one day ride as Cornet's Lass. When Reuben began to show interest in becoming Cornet I could not think of anyone more deserving than him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Reuben, I am so proud of you and all you have achieved so far, and I have no doubt that you will lead this bonnie wee town with pride.

“I will do my very best to support you in every way possible throughout your year in office and the years to follow.”

2024 Principals: Warden of Neidpath – Sir Hew Strachan, Lord Lieutenant of Tweeddale.

Warden of the Cross Kirk – Reverend Lady Pamela Strachan.

Proclaimer of the Beltane Fair – Fiona Morris.

Crowning Lady – Margaret Stalker.