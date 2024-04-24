Embrace Dumfries & Galloway's stunning gardens this spring with the National Trust for Scotland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With 48% of respondents to a recent Trust survey ranking gardens and country estates as their favourite place to spend time in the outdoors, and 95% stating that spending time in the outdoors effectively reduces stress, there’s never been a better time to get outdoors and explore the amazing landscapes of Scotland.

From the daffodil displays at Brodie Castle & Estate and Threave Garden, to blue poppies at Branklyn Garden, and over 170 fruit trees bursting bud at Pitmedden Garden, there’s no shortage of sites to explore.

Committed to providing access and enjoyment for everyone at the 100+ places it cares for, the National Trust for Scotland has put together a guide of five remarkable gardens and estates where you can see nature come to life this spring, perfect for families, friends, and couples alike.

Threave House - daffodils

Visitors to Brodie Castle & Estate, home to a national collection of rare daffodils, can view over 200 different varieties, each different in shape, size, and form, creating a memorable and fragrant floral walk. Across the estate, you can also witness mature rhododendrons bursting into flower this spring. Families can make a day of it by exploring the adventure playground behind the castle, after meeting one of Scotland’s biggest rabbit sculptures in the playful garden and spotting the wildlife around the pond.

Threave Garden & Nature Reserve, Dumfries & Galloway

Another must-visit for daffodil lovers, the garden’s famous banks are home to over 360 varieties of daffodil – dating back to 1872. It’s not just daffodils that Threave is known for – there’s Keltonhill Wood carpeted in spring with bluebells, and the walled garden where you’ll be able to see blooms including Iris reticulata ‘Katharine Hodgkin’, and the pink and white blossoms of the apple and pear trees. Those looking for a more exotic sight this spring can walk among cacti, orchids, and bromeliads in the warmth of the glasshouse.

Greenbank Garden, Glasgow

Nestled in the southside of Glasgow, Greenbank Garden hosts over 3,600 named species of plants. These include more than 500 different varieties of daffodils, found within the historic walled garden or throughout Greenbank’s five-acre woodland shelterbelt. From cherry blossoms to magnolias , primulas and bergenia, there’s no shortage of fragrant and fantastic florals to see at Greenbank.

Branklyn Garden, Perthshire

Spring into early summer is a special time to visit Branklyn Garden, a peaceful haven within walking distance of Perth city centre, with the garden full of colour. Giant lilies (cardiocrinum), lady-slipper orchids and primulas captivate through late spring, with blue poppy (Meconopsis) season starting in May and continuing into June.

Pitmedden Garden, Aberdeenshire

Pitmedden is a recreated Scottish Renaissance walled garden, with a fascinating blend of historic formal design and 21st-century sustainable planting. The garden’s fruit trees, trained against the historic walls, are starting to blossom as the season progresses. And with 20,000 annual bedding plants making up the parterres at the heart of the garden, there’s no shortage of colour to come later in the summer.

As spring progresses through April and May, fruit tree blossoms will feature in many other gardens and estates cared for and shared by the National Trust for Scotland including Geilston Garden, Fyvie Castle, Culzean Castle & Estate, Falkland Palace, Priorwood and Kellie Castle.

Ann Steele, Head of Gardens and Designed Landscapes at the National Trust for Scotland, commented: “As spring progresses, it’s joyful to see our places come to life around Scotland, through the plants that they grow. Our charity is privileged to care for 38 gardens across the country, and as the weather becomes warmer and days become longer, each place changes as leaves unfurl and flower buds burst and we’re excited to share with visitors the beauty of nature and the stories of our gardens and the plants and wildlife that thrive there.

“Those who are inspired by our gardens can also grow a slice of Scottish heritage at home, with our charity’s ROOTS seed subscription pack. Thanks to the generous support of our members and supporters, the Trust can continue its vital work to care for and protect Scotland’s nature, beauty and heritage, now and for future generations to enjoy.”