Lisa Thomson during a Scotland training session at Edinburgh's Oriam yesterday (Photo by Ross Parker/SNS Group/SRU)

Hooker Skeldon is currently on 69 caps and centre Thomson on 59.

Jedburgh’s Chloe Rollie won’t be joining Skeldon, 30, and Thomson, 26, in head coach Bryan Easson’s starting XV as she’s starting a three-match ban after being red-carded at the end of the Scots’ 17-10 round-four win away to Italy on Saturday gone. The 65-times-capped 28-year-old’s No 15 shirt goes to Bristol Bears’ Meryl Smith.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Making up the rest of Saturday’s starting XV, captained by Rachel Malcolm, are Coreen Grant, Emma Orr, Francesca McGhie, Helen Nelson, Caity Mattinson, Molly Wright, Christine Belisle, Emma Wassell, Louise McMillan, Alex Stewart and Evie Gallagher.

Lana Skeldon during a Scotland training session at Edinburgh's Hive Stadium in March (Photo by Ross Parker/SNS Group/SRU)

Elis Martin, Leah Bartlett, Elliann Clarke, Eva Donaldson, Rachel McLachlan, Mairi McDonald, Cieron Bell and Nicole Flynn will be replacements.

Scotland go into their tournament finale on eight points from two fixtures, two places and two points better off than their hosts this weekend at Belfast’s Kingspan Stadium.

Kick-off is at 2.30pm and the match will be broadcast live on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to be fighting and winning against the best teams, and to do that we’ve got to be more consistent with our performances,” said Easson, 50, ahead of this weekend’s trip to Northern Ireland.

“We’ll always look at areas we can improve.

“It’s really positive to be in this position.