Jack's the Lad for Kelso!

​Jack with his Left and Right Hand supporters and Lady Bussers.

The 23-year-old works for The Friendly Joiner in Kelso.

Speaking to the Southern this week, Jack said he wasn’t expecting to be asked.

"I hadn’t really thought about being asked to be Kelso Laddie. When I was approached at the start of the year it was a surprise.

"When I was announced in The Square it was a big shock standing on the stage with the crowds in front of me, but it was a great moment.”

Jack started horse riding lessons as soon as he agreed to take on the role of Kelso Laddie.

He said: “It’s going really well and I’m enjoying it.”

Asked what he is most looking forward to, he replied: “Bussing the flag in the Square and meeting all the other principals from other towns and relishing their traditions.”

Last year’s Kelso Laddie, Andrew Thomson, received his Ex-Laddie’s tie from the Association and was congratulated for his term.

Kelso Pipe band entertained the public prior to Phil Hume, Chairman of the Ex-Laddie’s, announcing 23-year-old Jack as the new Laddie for 2024.

A civic reception was held in the Tait Hall where after some introductory speech’s, Jack was presented with his personal saddle cloth.

The rest of the night was spent dancing to Decades Disco.

The Chairman, Ex-Laddie Graham Sweenie, commented that Jack was a very popular choice as this year’s Laddie and had been well received by the public, and is sure he will be a very fine ambassador for the town along with the Lady Bussers.

He wished Jack all the best for his term in office. “Ride on Kelso Laddie, Ride on!”

And if he needs a helping hand, he will be ably supported by his Right Hand Man Andrew Thomson and Left Hand Man Callum Davidson, who, of course, have done all this before.

This years Lady Busser's are Robyn Blackwood and Bella Mcnulty from Broomlands Primary School and Sophie Frame and Ruby Thompson from Edenside Primary School.