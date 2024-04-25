And the Braw Lad and Lass are ...

The 2024 Principals were announced to a large crowd on Friday evening.

​​Ex-Braw Lad and President of the Braw Lads’ Executive Council, Mr Bruce Hastie, was delighted to announce the Principals for the 2024.

Jamie Bell (18) was educated at Tweedbank Primary School and Galashiels Academy. He is a mobile phone and broadband sales guide and enjoys playing and watching rugby as well as playing cricket and golf.

Rebecca Grieve (23) was educated at Caddonfoot Primary School and Galashiels Academy. She is an Early Year’s Practitioner, and her hobbies include horse riding and helping out in the rural countryside.

Jamie Bell ,Gathering President Bruce Hastie, Lass Rebecca Grieve.

They will be ably supported by the Bearer of the Sod, Ex-Braw Lad Cory Paterson, Bearer of the Red Roses, Emma Spence, Bearer of the Stone, Ex-Braw Lad John Turnbull and Bearer of the White Roses Ex-Braw Lass Abbie Hood.

Prior to the Principals dancing the Dashing White Sergeant with the schoolchildren, Rebecca was presented with flowers from Amy Fenton from Tweedbank Primary School.

Following the announcement Jamie said: “Being elected Braw Lad has always been a dream of mine, to follow in my family’s footsteps all the way back to when my Grandfather was Attendant in 1962 following through to by Dad in 1991 and 1993 then my uncle as Braw Lad in 1985.

“I’m excited for the upcoming summer with Becca and our Attendants and can’t wait to see what’s in store.”

A memorable night for Jamie and Rebecca.

Rebecca said: “It is a privilege to be this year’s Braw Lass and I am completely overwhelmed by the support I have received so far. I look forward to visiting the other Border towns and experiencing their traditions and ceremonies as well as being a part of our own.”

Mr Jodie Millar said: “In my role as Chairman, I can honestly say 2024 has set off on a great footing with Jamie, Rebecca and their Attendants being greeted by a great crowd when they stepped out on to the balcony.

“These fine young ambassadors are going to be very busy over the coming months representing Galashiels at neighbouring towns and on behalf of the Braw Lads’ Executive, we wish them all a great summer ahead.”