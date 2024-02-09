Timely cancer consultation launched

Councillor Tom Weatherston

The Scottish Borders Health and Social Care Partnership has launched a survey to gather the views of people with a lived experience of cancer as well as their families and carers.

The move comes as King Charles 111 announced he was being treated for an unspecified cancer.

The new survey is being undertaken as part of the development of a Macmillan Improving the Cancer Journey (ICJ) service for the Borders, being progressed in partnership with Scottish Borders Council and NHS Borders.

The service will offer people an appointment with an ICJ worker to complete a holistic assessment to discuss ‘what matters to you’ in their cancer journey.

The aim is to help those affected by cancer to access appropriate sources of support for all their non-clinical needs – physical, practical, emotional, family or spiritual. It will build on services already provided through NHS Borders, such as a holistic approach to care planning through Single Point of Contact.

The survey is open from now until Sunday, March 31, and can accessed online at: www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/X7U1VW

Paper copies are available by emailing: [email protected]

Councillor Tom Weatherston, SBC’s executive member for Social Work and Community Enhancement, said: “The Macmillan Improving the Cancer Journey service is a tried and tested model which provides one to one, tailored support in the community for people affected by cancer. It’s already available and proving extremely effective in many parts of Scotland, with a significant amount of work currently being undertaken to establish one here in the Borders.

“We’re very keen to ensure that our local service is designed with the involvement of people in our communities who have, or have had, an experience of cancer. Your input is absolutely vital in helping us to shape a service that will best meet the needs of those directly affected.