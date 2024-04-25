Borders grandmother found with £60K worth of heroin
Seventy-two-year old Valerie Henderson agreed to store the drugs attached to a wall in her home after her family fell into financial difficulties.
Police acting on intelligence raided the property in Balmoral Avenue, Galashiels, in September 2022.
The pensioner claimed she was only told the day before the police raid that the package was heroin having previously believed it was cannabis.
Co-accused Barry Johnston of Penman Place, Galashiels, was also jailed for 20 months following the hearing at Selkirk Sheriff Court.
The 43-year-old was arrested after his DNA and fingerprints were found on the packaging containing heroin.
Both pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of a class A drug.
Sheriff Peter Paterson said: “What the court can't ignore is the misery caused to others by the supply of drugs.
“A message requires to be sent out that involvement in the supply of class A drugs will not be tolerated.”
He added that the court would be failing in its public duty if custodial sentences were not imposed.