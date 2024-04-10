Stole purse from pensioner

Terry Bradshaw was caught after he used one of the 77-year-old woman's debit cards to obtain £18 worth of items in another shop, later the same day.He was captured on camera at the Premier Stores outlet in the town'sHavelock Street, buying food, juice, scratch cards and a vape, on March the 11.Bradshaw, of North Bridge Street, Hawick, pleaded guilty to charges of theft and fraud when he appeared in the dock at Jedburgh SheriffCourt.Representing himself, he said he was homeless at the time and the purse snatch had been "opportunistic" and out of character.Sheriff Peter Paterson said the sentence was a direct alternative to jail, given Bradshaw's previous convictions.