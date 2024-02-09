Mountain bike champion is 'proud' to join endometriosis charity

Ambassador Isla Short

​Endo SoS is delighted to welcome new celebrity ambassador Isla Short, the local Scottish champion in both Mountain Bike and Cyclo-Cross, who was crowned Elite British Mountain Bike Series champion in 2016.

Despite facing challenges with her own endometriosis, Isla’s passion for cycling has never faltered, and she has been competing for over a decade. With her impressive credentials and experience, she is set to inspire and motivate others. We welcome Isla on board with our local charity and hope that her presence will help raise our profile and help support the local women who need guidance with their endometriosis journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Isla joins charity ambassador Jessica Knappett, a comedian, actress, and writer, who appeared on Celebrity Mastermind representing Endo SoS.

Endo SoS has been raising awareness and providing support to those affected in the South of Scotland for over five years, and recently received charitable status in June 2023.

Endometriosis affects one out of every ten individuals assigned female at birth, and can have a devastating and long-lasting impact on their lives.

Isla said: "I'm really proud to come on board Endo SOS as an Ambassador. My own personal journey with Endometriosis in addition to the many stories and suffering from other women who suffer from the condition has fuelled in me a desire to take an active part in raising awareness. The endometriosis community is full of strong, determined individuals and I'm excited to contribute to raising our collective voice."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad