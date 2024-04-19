Thirty-four-year-old Adam Wood is also accused of four counts of indecent behaviour towards an underage teenage girl and exposing his genitals to a youngster.Wood is also charged with direct a sexual communication to another without consent and possession of a class B drug.His trial date at the High Court in Glasgow has been fixed for October 21 and he was granted bail.
Borders man to stand trial for rape and assault
A Selkirk man will face a High Court trial later in the year charged with assault and rape.
By Court Reporter
Published 19th Apr 2024, 10:38 BST