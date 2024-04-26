Police appeal for information following a break-in to a premises in Duns

Police were made aware of the incident around 11pm on Thursday, 24 April, 2024.
A white Toyota panel van, a white Ford Transit Tipper, a mini tractor and a trailer were stolen, along with numerous items of gardening equipment.
Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident.
We are appealing for witnesses to get in touch and would urge anyone with private CCTV or dash-cam footage of the surrounding area to please check in case you have captured something which could be of significance to our enquiries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Galashiels CID on 101, quoting incident number 4021 of Thursday, 24 April, 2024. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”