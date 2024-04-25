New fund set up as thank-you and olive branch to communities inconvenienced by cycling’s Tour o’ the Borders

Cyclists taking part in 2018's Tour o' the Borders (Photo: Ian Linton)

Opposition from villagers and townsfolk in the north-west Borders to the closed-road sportive saw it forced to follow a different route last year and prompted Hillside Outside, the Peebles-based firm that runs it, to scrap this year’s tour and consider throwing in the towel altogether.

It’s making a comeback next year, however, and Hillside Outside are now seeking to build bridges with communities on its route via Peebles, Innerleithen and the Ettrick and Yarrow valleys ahead of its return in the hope of assuaging potential future objections.

They’ve set up the Touro Trust, a new fund to support community initiatives along the event’s route, as a peace offering and show of gratitude.

Paid for by Hillside Outside and donations from cyclists, the trust’s stated aim is to give something back to communities hosting the tour, especially those inconvenienced by the road closures involved.

Explaining that move, organiser Neil Dalgleish said: “There’s huge support for this event from the communities the riders pass through, but we’re always aware of the inconvenience closed roads can cause and have done a great deal organisationally to help mitigate any problems.

“The Touro Trust initiative will go much further, and funding community projects will really give something back.

“All the riders love the safety and pleasure of closed-road cycling and have welcomed the chance to thank those communities too.

“This safe cycling experience in such a beautiful place means a great deal to the thousands who take part.”

Community councils and other local groups will be invited to suggest projects they’d like to see benefit from handouts of up to £5,000.

The tour currently raises money for Kidney Research UK, having supported numerous other charities previously.

Next year’s tour, the 11th, is scheduled to take place on Sunday, September 7.

First staged in 2012 but only on closed roads since 2014, the tour is billed as being the biggest mass-participation sporting event in the region, regularly attracting turnouts of about 2,000.