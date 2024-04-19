Twenty-year-old Charlie Clark-Wright pleaded guilty to the offences last month and sentence had been deferred for reports and he had been remanded in custody.He returned to the High Court on Friday when he received a prison sentence of six years and six months back-dated to March 14 when he was remanded.The sentence comprised a custodial term of four years and six months with an extension period of two years.
Rapist is behind bars
A Melrose youth who admitted charges of rape and domestic abuse causing injury has been jailed for six and a half years at the High Court in Glasgow.
By Court Reporter
Published 19th Apr 2024, 10:34 BST
Updated 19th Apr 2024, 11:48 BST