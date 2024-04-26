Borders woman (75) arrested in connection with embezzlement of funds from a Galashiels resident

It relates to incidents between 2019 and December, 2023 in the Hazeldean area.
She is due to appear in court at a later date and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
Constable Stacey Redpath said: “This follows an in-depth investigation and highlights Police Scotland’s commitment to fully investigate all reports of financial crime.
“Anyone who believes they’ve been a victim of a financial crime, or has information about such offences, is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101. If you wish to do this anonymously, you can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”