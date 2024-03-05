Penicuik care home honoured with prestigious national award
This independent accolade, awarded by carehome.co.uk, is based on heartfelt reviews from residents, their families, and friends, highlighting the exceptional care and support provided across its portfolio of care homes. With an impressive overall score of 9.6 out of 10, Aurem Care stands out for its commitment to excellence in care, compassion, and resident well-being.
The Top 20 Mid-Sized Care Group Award for Aurem Care is a testament to the outstanding service and dedication demonstrated by the staff at Aaron House, who go above and beyond to ensure the highest standards of care for every resident. Reviews from family members and residents themselves paint a vivid picture of a caring, attentive, and supportive environment, where individual needs are met with kindness and professionalism.
One family member shared ‘Seeing mother-in-law, clean happy and settled every time we visit means the world to us. Aaron House has been amazing the staff are warm and friendly and know how to support both residents and family. It is certainly a home from home. Thank you for everything.’
Leah Marsh, chief executive of Aurem Care, expressed her pride in receiving the award, saying: "We are deeply honoured to be recognised for our dedication to providing the highest quality care. This award, which is all the more gratifying because it is based on the experiences of our residents and their families and friends, is a reflection of hard work and the loving, compassionate environment created for our residents every day. We are committed to maintaining these high standards and continuing to make a positive difference in the lives of those we care for."
Aaron House manager Stephen van Putten said: “This award is testament to the hard work and dedication of the team at Aaron House, who go above and beyond every single day. We’re also grateful for the support we receive from the company, which enables us to deliver the highest quality of care.”