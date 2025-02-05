Innerleithen footballer Josh Landers tipped for success by Hibs boss David Gray after £120,000 transfer to West Ham

Josh Landers in action for Hibernian under-18s in 2023 (Photo: Maurice Dougan)

Up-and-coming Innerleithen footballer Josh Landers is being tipped to be a success story south of the border by Hibernian manager David Gray after being sold to English Premier League outfit West Ham United for an undisclosed six-figure transfer fee believed to be around £120,000.

The Borderer, 18 at the end of this month, had been with Edinburgh outfit’s academy since the age of ten, making regular starts as a striker for their age-grade teams en route to three first-team appearances, starting with one as an 87th-minute substitute during their 1-0 defeat to Aberdeen during November 2023’s Scottish League Cup semi-finals at Glasgow’s Hampden Park at the age of 16 after signing his first professional contract in August of that year.

Closer to home, 2023 also saw Landers claim third place in the confined New Zealand Trophy 200m youth race at Innerleithen’s St Ronan’s Border Games that July, a year on from winning that same prize in a time of 24.56 seconds.

Wishing him well in a new job 370 miles from his home-town rather than the 33-mile journey he’s been used to, Gray, 36, said: “I wish him all the best because it's a great opportunity for him to really go and try something new and hopefully kick on and move on to bigger and better things one day.

“That’s the chance he’s been presented with, so I wish him all the best with that.

“It’s also fantastic for the academy to have a player that’s attracted that level of interest, also making sure that the club are protected in terms of the deal working for us as well because that money goes back into the academy again to make sure we keep progressing that.

“With young players coming through, we want to get them into our first team as early as we can because that’s what the club have always done, but sometimes at certain stages there’s an opportunity for them to move on as well.

“It’s still a success story as well as long as everyone’s happy with the outcome, and I think that’s something that’s the case with Josh.

Josh Landers winning a youths’ 200m confined race at Innerleithen’s St Ronan’s Border Games in 2022 (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

“We wish him all the best. I’m looking forward to seeing how he does.

“He’s a young player that’s had opportunities – he’s had a few injuries actually this season as well – but he’s been presented with an opportunity that works for everybody and one that he was looking forward to, to go and try a new challenge.

“It’s going to be very different for him. He’s away from his family, his friends. Living down in London is completely different to what he’s used to up here.”

Hibs sporting director Malky Mackay added: “From a club perspective, we are pleased with the level of compensation we have received for Josh, and we are proud that our academy has produced another player fit for an English Premier League side.

“Of course, the main aim for our academy is to produce players for our own first team. However, when a move like this comes up, it is difficult to deny a youngster that opportunity.

“We would like to wish Josh the best of luck with his move and thank him for all his hard work and effort during his time at Hibernian.”

Landers’ old club Leithen Vale have also wished him well, posting: “Congratulations, Josh. It’s great to see one of our former players going on to great things.”

The former Peebles High School pupil has joined the Londoners’ under-21 development squad, with Mark Robson as lead coach, following a trial period on a deal including a sell-on clause with potential to benefit Hibs further in years to come.

If his move to the English capital works out as Gray and Mackay hope it will, Landers will be the third top-flight footballer to be produced by his home-town in recent years, following in the footsteps of ex-Hibs striker Ross Campbell and former Scotland and St Johnstone midfielder Murray Davidson.