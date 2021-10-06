Enduro cycle race series back home in Borders

From left, Enduro World Series managing director Chris Ball, marketing strategist Lisa Purves, partnership and events manager Emma Wadee and MP David Mundell

The series, launched back in 2012, is run from Innerleithen and its organisers picked their home-town to host the competition’s ninth and final round of 2021, having already visited Italy, France and Switzerland over the summer.

France’s Nicolas Vouilloz, 10-times downhill world champion, and Britain’s Tracy Moseley came out on top in the electronic mountain bike races held last Thursday.

Hundreds of amateur racers then headed for the hills on Saturday for a mass-participation event despite inclement weather.

Sunday saw professional riders take top billing, with Belgium’s Martin Maes and Innerleithen’s Bex Baraona emerging triumphant.

The overall winners of the series after nine stages were France’s Melanie Pugin and Australia’s Jack Moir.

The series returns to the Tweed Valley next June for its opening round of 2022.

Among those pleased to see the series staged in the Borders was Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale MP David Mundell.

“Despite challenging weather at times, the event brought thousands of visitors to the area, together with top-class pro and amateur mountain bikers,” he said.

“It was a spectacular event in a superb scenic setting.