GRAMMY Hall of Fame: Jay-Z, Luther Vandross and Cat Stevens among the names in 2025's Hall of Fame class
- The inductees in the 2025 GRAMMY Hall of Fame have been announced.
- There’s nods for Jay-Z, Cat Stevens, Fela Kuti and more.
- Here’s the full list of inductees in the Class of 2025, and who was inducted in the 2025 ceremony.
The Recording Academy has unveiled the 2025 inductees for the GRAMMY Hall of Fame, recognizing eight landmark albums and five influential singles.
Among this year’s honourees are Jay-Z’s Reasonable Doubt, Luther Vandross’ Never Too Much, Emmylou Harris’ Wrecking Ball and Cat Stevens’ Tea for the Tillerman. Also joining the Hall of Fame are Big Star’s #1 Record, J.D. Crowe & the New South’s self-titled album, Santana’s Supernatural, and Fela Kuti & Africa 70’s Zombie.
In the singles category, this year’s selections include Linda Martell’s Color Him Father, Gloria Estefan & Miami Sound Machine’s Conga, Clara Ward’s How I Got Over, Eddie Floyd’s Knock on Wood and Geeshie Wiley’s Last Kind Words Blues.
Speaking about the 2025 GRAMMY Hall of Fame inductees, Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy, said: Music has the unique power to shape culture and mark moments in time.
Each inducted recording reflects that spirit, and we’re excited to celebrate these impactful works, ensuring their legacies continue to inspire generations to come.”
Those sentiments were echoed by Michael Sticka, President/CEO of the Grammy Museum, adding: “The Grammy Hall of Fame serves as a vital bridge between music’s past and present, honouring recordings that have left a lasting mark on our cultural landscape.”
2025 GRAMMY Hall of Fame inductees
Albums
- Reasonable Doubt – Jay-Z
- Never Too Much – Luther Vandross
- Wrecking Ball – Emmylou Harris
- Tea for the Tillerman – Cat Stevens
- #1 Record – Big Star
- J.D. Crowe & the New South – J.D. Crowe & the New South
- Supernatural – Santana
- Zombie – Fela Kuti & Africa 70
Singles
- Color Him Father – Linda Martell
- Conga – Gloria Estefan & Miami Sound Machine
- How I Got Over – Clara Ward
- Knock on Wood – Eddie Floyd
- Last Kind Words Blues – Geeshie Wiley
When is the 2025 GRAMMY Hall of Fame Ceremony?
The inductees will be celebrated at the Grammy Hall of Fame Gala on May 16 at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. The event will also honour Republic Records as this year’s label honouree, with performances to be announced at a later date.
Who was inducted in the 2024 GRAMMY Hall of Fame ceremony?
In 2024, the Recording Academy inducted 10 recordings into the Grammy Hall of Fame, celebrating its 50th anniversary. The inductees include four albums and six singles that have made significant contributions to music history.
Albums
- The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill – Lauryn Hill
- Appetite for Destruction – Guns N' Roses
- Buena Vista Social Club – Buena Vista Social Club
- At Folsom Prison – Johnny Cash
Singles
- I Feel Love – Donna Summer
- Killing Me Softly with His Song – Roberta Flack
- Kiss – Prince
- Stand by Your Man – Tammy Wynette
- Is Anybody Goin' to San Antone – Charley Pride
- Let's Have a Party – Wanda Jackson
Looking for the shortlist ahead of this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame? We’ve got you covered - take a look at who could be inducted in 2025.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.