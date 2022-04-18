Loss leaves Gala’s Tennent’s Premiership promotion hopes hanging by a thread

Robbie Irvine in action for Gala against Heriot's Blues (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

That match, the second last of the season for both sides, was billed as a title decider and it looks to have yielded a decision in the Edinburgh side’s favour as their tally of 86 points from 21 games is now one better than their Galashiels hosts’ haul of 85, putting a move up to the Tennent’s Premiership within their grasp.

Having been beaten at Netherdale and leapfrogged at the top of the table by their visitors, the Borderers, two points in front of them at kick-off, no longer have control of their own fate and, as well as needing to win on the road at Dundee this coming Saturday, they’re reliant on Cartha Queen’s Park doing them a favour at home to Heriot’s by denying them victory or, at least, a bonus point.

Third-placed Biggar aren’t entirely out of the picture either but they would need both Heriot’s and Gala to slip up for a home victory against Highland to count for anything.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gala captain Rex Jeffrey on the ball against Heriot's Blues (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

All three of those games kick off at 3pm, bringing the curtain down on the season except for a trip to Dundee for fourth-placed Melrose seven days later for a twice-rescheduled fixture.

Gala’s try-scorers at the weekend were Marius Tamosaitis, Liam Scott and Murray Wilson, with Craig Dods and Scott Peffers adding a conversion each.

On the scoresheet for Heriot’s were Rory Jackson, Charlie Simpson and Ali Johnstone, with Graham Wilson adding two conversions and a penalty.

“It’s tough but, ultimately, we never really fired many shots until late in the game, so credit to Heriot’s – they came out and they played well,” Gala back-row player Euan Dods told Borders Rugby TV afterwards.

“Unfortunately, we left it a little too late again.

“I’ve no real complaints about how we played. Heriot’s were the better side on the day so they were deserved winners.

“We were quite frustrated at how we played in the first half. We never really got going, we never really got much momentum with the ball, so it’s just one of those things.

“We never had too much of the ball and we struggled a bit, but those things happen. You can’t fault the character of the group.

“We came back into it at the end but unfortunately it was a bit too late.

“We go again next week.

“This is the evolution of a group – it’s the start of our journey – so we keep going. Ultimately we’re disappointed, but we’ll keep going.”

Gala coach Stuart Johnson agrees that promotion to join Hawick, Jed-Forest and Selkirk in the premiership has got to be their target even if they end up falling just short this time round, saying: “For Gala as a club, it’s massive.

“It’s where they’ve been for such a long part of their history and it’s where they deserve to be.