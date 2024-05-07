​In pics: Old boys stop Melrose doing double at sevens

This year’s winners are Auld Stars, an invitational side made up of former Scottish sevens internationals put together by ex-Melrose stars Scott Wight and Mark Robertson.

They beat their old club 31-28 in Sunday’s final to claim victory, Melrose having knocked out a Durham University side, last year’s winners, in the quarter-finals.

The last time the tournament was won by new faces prior to 2023 was back in 1999, West of Scotland having come up trumps that time round by seeing off Hawick 30-17 in that year’s final.

See also …

and …

and …

1 . 2024's Earlston Sevens Auld Stars player Scott Wight and son Rory with Sunday's Earlston Sevens trophy (Photo: Brian Sutherland) Photo: Brian Sutherland Photo Sales

2 . 2024's Earlston Sevens Nyle Godsmark on the ball, with Joe Nayacavou in support, versus Melrose in the final at Sunday's Earlston Sevens (Photo: Brian Sutherland) Photo: Brian Sutherland Photo Sales

3 . 2024's Earlston Sevens Melrose's Harry Makowski was named as player of the tournament at Sunday's Earlston Sevens (Photo: Brian Sutherland) Photo: Brian Sutherland Photo Sales