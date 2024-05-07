Auld Stars and Rory Wight celebrating winning Sunday's Earlston Sevens (Photo: Brian Sutherland)Auld Stars and Rory Wight celebrating winning Sunday's Earlston Sevens (Photo: Brian Sutherland)
Auld Stars and Rory Wight celebrating winning Sunday's Earlston Sevens (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

​In pics: Old boys stop Melrose doing double at sevens

Earlston Sevens saw a second new winners’ name inscribed on its trophy in two years on Sunday.
By Darin Hutson
Published 7th May 2024, 15:13 BST
Updated 7th May 2024, 15:13 BST

This year’s winners are Auld Stars, an invitational side made up of former Scottish sevens internationals put together by ex-Melrose stars Scott Wight and Mark Robertson.

They beat their old club 31-28 in Sunday’s final to claim victory, Melrose having knocked out a Durham University side, last year’s winners, in the quarter-finals.

The last time the tournament was won by new faces prior to 2023 was back in 1999, West of Scotland having come up trumps that time round by seeing off Hawick 30-17 in that year’s final.

Auld Stars player Scott Wight and son Rory with Sunday's Earlston Sevens trophy (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

1. 2024's Earlston Sevens

Auld Stars player Scott Wight and son Rory with Sunday's Earlston Sevens trophy (Photo: Brian Sutherland) Photo: Brian Sutherland

Nyle Godsmark on the ball, with Joe Nayacavou in support, versus Melrose in the final at Sunday's Earlston Sevens (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

2. 2024's Earlston Sevens

Nyle Godsmark on the ball, with Joe Nayacavou in support, versus Melrose in the final at Sunday's Earlston Sevens (Photo: Brian Sutherland) Photo: Brian Sutherland

Melrose's Harry Makowski was named as player of the tournament at Sunday's Earlston Sevens (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

3. 2024's Earlston Sevens

Melrose's Harry Makowski was named as player of the tournament at Sunday's Earlston Sevens (Photo: Brian Sutherland) Photo: Brian Sutherland

Scott Wight in possession for Auld Stars during their 22-7 last-eight win against Edinburgh Academical at Sunday's Earlston Sevens (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

4. 2024's Earlston Sevens

Scott Wight in possession for Auld Stars during their 22-7 last-eight win against Edinburgh Academical at Sunday's Earlston Sevens (Photo: Brian Sutherland) Photo: Brian Sutherland

