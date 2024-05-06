Four spectators at Saturday's Kelso Sevens (Photo: Brian Sutherland)Four spectators at Saturday's Kelso Sevens (Photo: Brian Sutherland)
In photos: Rugby fans out in force to see Melrose win 2024’s Kelso Sevens

Rugby fans turned out in their hundreds to see Melrose win 2024’s Kelso Sevens by getting the better of their hosts by 24-15 in Saturday’s final.
By Darin Hutson
Published 6th May 2024, 18:08 BST

That was the Greenyards club’s second win on the bounce at the Poynder Park tournament and 20th altogether.

Here are some of the hundreds of spectators there to witness round seven of the current Kings of the 7s campaign, as captured on camera by Brian Sutherland ...

