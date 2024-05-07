Seven spectators at Sunday's Earlston Sevens (Photo: Brian Sutherland)Seven spectators at Sunday's Earlston Sevens (Photo: Brian Sutherland)
In pictures: Rugby fans flock to Earlston Sevens as Kings of 7s campaign nears end

Sunday’s Earlston Sevens were the 87th to be staged since their launch just over a century ago and hundreds of rugby fans were there to see new invitational side Auld Stars edge out Melrose by 31-28 in their final.
By Darin Hutson
Published 7th May 2024

That defeat came just 24 hours after Melrose had beaten Kings of the 7s table-toppers Kelso 24-15 at their own sevens at Poynder Park to put themselves in contention for a record-breaking tenth title.

Here are some of the spectators that flocked to the Haugh to watch round eight of the Borders’ current sevens season, the 29th in its present format, as captured on camera by Brian Sutherland …

Four spectators at Sunday's Earlston Sevens (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

Four spectators at Sunday's Earlston Sevens (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

Seven spectators at Sunday's Earlston Sevens (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

Seven spectators at Sunday's Earlston Sevens (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

Two spectators at Sunday's Earlston Sevens (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

Two spectators at Sunday's Earlston Sevens (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

Three of the spectators at Sunday's Earlston Sevens (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

Three of the spectators at Sunday's Earlston Sevens (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

